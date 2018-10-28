Today is Sunday October 28, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Austin Water Lifts Boil-Water Notice

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2018 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Officials in Austin have lifted a boil-water notice implemented after the city’s water supply was filled with silt, mud and debris after recent heavy rains and flooding. A statement on the city website said the notice was rescinded as of 3:00pm Sunday after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported test results showed the city’s tap water met purity standards. However, restrictions on water use for outdoor irrigation, filling pools or spas, operating ornamental fountains and, washing of homes and vehicles remain in place.

Austin Water Lifts Boil-Water Notice

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2018 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) — Officials in Austin have lifted a boil-water notice implemented after the city’s water supply was filled with silt, mud and debris after recent heavy rains and flooding. A statement on the city website said the notice was rescinded as of 3:00pm Sunday after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported test results showed the city’s tap water met purity standards. However, restrictions on water use for outdoor irrigation, filling pools or spas, operating ornamental fountains and, washing of homes and vehicles remain in place.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement