ABC News (PITTSBURGH) -- The rabbi of the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshipers were gunned down Saturday said the massacre was not just an attack on the Jewish community. "It was an attack on America," Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers of the Tree of Life synagogue said on ABC's "Good Morning America.

Pittsburgh synagogue rabbi said massacre that killed 11 not just against Jews but ‘an attack on America’

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2018 at 6:37 am

ABC News (PITTSBURGH) -- The rabbi of the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshipers were gunned down Saturday said the massacre was not just an attack on the Jewish community.



"It was an attack on America," Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers of the Tree of Life synagogue said on ABC's "Good Morning America.



