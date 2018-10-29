iStock/Thinkstock(MATTHEWS, N.C.) — A student was shot and injured at a North Carolina high school Monday morning and another student was taken into custody, police said.

The wounded student was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the shooting unfolded at Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, about 12 miles outside of Charlotte, the Matthews Police Department said.

Authorities said the shooting was “believed to be an isolated incident” and that the scene was secured by police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

