Jason Merritt/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jenna Dewan has officially filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in Los Angeles on Friday — nearly seven months after the pair announced they were splitting up, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Dewan, 37, who cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter Everly, as well as child and spousal support, according to court documents.

She’s also requesting that her last name be changed back to Dewan from Dewan-Tatum.

Tatum, 38, filed shortly after Dewan, according to the gossip website, and is also asking for joint custody.

In the meantime, Jenna already seems to have a new guy, according to a source who tells E! Online she was spotted at a Halloween party on Friday with a mystery man.

Dewan arrived with her friend, actress Joanna Garcia, but “immediately met a guy inside,” says the insider, adding that the two “could not keep their hands off of each other.”

“Jenna seemed very happy and like she was in a very good mood,” the source continues.

“They definitely seemed like they were dating and left the party holding hands. They were kissing in the courtyard before they exited,” adds the source. “It definitely didn’t seem like Jenna was hiding anything.”

Channing also appears to have moved on. He’s been spotted out with British singer Jessie J, according to a source who tells Us Weekly the pair are “casually dating.”

Dewan and Tatum — who met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up and tied the knot three years later — announced they were separating in April.

