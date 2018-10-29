Jeff Swensen/Getty Images(PITTSBURGH) -- The man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue has been discharged from a hospital and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon, officials said. Robert Bowers, 46, was shot multiple times in a gunfight with police that capped Saturday's massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. He was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a hospital spokeswoman told ABC News. Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance before a federal magistrate in Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m. He is charged with 29 federal counts, including hate crimes. He is also charged with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder, four counts of obstruction of exercise of religious belief resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The four counts of bodily injury to a public safety officer stem from the four police officers injured in the shooting. If convicted, Bowers could face the death penalty. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Pittsburgh synagogue-shooting suspect discharged from hospital, set to make 1st court appearance

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2018 at 9:48 am

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images(PITTSBURGH) -- The man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue has been discharged from a hospital and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon, officials said.



Robert Bowers, 46, was shot multiple times in a gunfight with police that capped Saturday's massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. He was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a hospital spokeswoman told ABC News.



Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance before a federal magistrate in Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m.



He is charged with 29 federal counts, including hate crimes. He is also charged with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder, four counts of obstruction of exercise of religious belief resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.



The four counts of bodily injury to a public safety officer stem from the four police officers injured in the shooting.



If convicted, Bowers could face the death penalty.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.





