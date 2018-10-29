Scott Olson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- With the nation still on edge after a spate of bomb threats and a mass shooting last week, President Donald Trump stoked tensions Monday morning by sending a tweet critical of the media, whose members were among those targeted in the bomb package scare. The president tweeted more subdued messages over the weekend, including a pair of tweets mourning the loss of the eleven Jewish Americans. Eight men and three women were slain in the shooting, and one police officer was in critical condition. The shooter was identified as Robert Bowers, who had shared anti-Semitic messages on social media. Earlier in the week, authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc, charged with sending thirteen mail bombs to CNN, former public officials like Bill and Hillary Clinton and actor Robert DeNiro, all entities that have been critical of President Trump. The president received a briefing about the shooting on board Air Force One Saturday on his way to campaign events and said over the weekend that he would travel to Pittsburgh to meet with the Tree of Life community this week. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump kicks off week with tweet calling media ‘the true enemy of the people’

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2018 at 11:36 am

Scott Olson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- With the nation still on edge after a spate of bomb threats and a mass shooting last week, President Donald Trump stoked tensions Monday morning by sending a tweet critical of the media, whose members were among those targeted in the bomb package scare.



The president tweeted more subdued messages over the weekend, including a pair of tweets mourning the loss of the eleven Jewish Americans.



Eight men and three women were slain in the shooting, and one police officer was in critical condition. The shooter was identified as Robert Bowers, who had shared anti-Semitic messages on social media.



Earlier in the week, authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc, charged with sending thirteen mail bombs to CNN, former public officials like Bill and Hillary Clinton and actor Robert DeNiro, all entities that have been critical of President Trump.



The president received a briefing about the shooting on board Air Force One Saturday on his way to campaign events and said over the weekend that he would travel to Pittsburgh to meet with the Tree of Life community this week.



