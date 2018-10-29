KILGORE – A former Kilgore High School students has been arrested in connection with several school threats made in the social media. Kilgore police announced Monday David Alexander Nelson, 19, of Longview, was arrested in the Elderville community on Friday. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat. He could face five additional charges. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail under a $500,000. Besides the threat to the high school made on Snapchat, over a period of a couple of days, he is said to have used Snapchat to send threats of violence to various students. Kilgore police say Nelson confessed to creating the post as a prank.