TYLER – A Smith County teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal Smith County accident. Dante Devaughn Roberson, 18, of Troup, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Saturday. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and his bond was set at $300,000. In August, Roberson was involved in a three vehicle accident on Highway 110, south of Whitehouse. Killed in the accident was a motorcyclist, Murray Clark, 51, of Whitehouse. The Department of Public Safety says Roberson’s car swerved into Clark’s lane and hit him and then hit a pickup driven by a Whitehouse man.