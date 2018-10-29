TYLER — Some local reaction is coming in to the multi-fatality mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Rabbi Neal Katz of Tyler’s Congregation Beth El says it is a shame that the world has come to this. Katz says though his temple has never experienced a tragedy of this scope, you can never be too careful. He tells our news partner KETK, “We work with local law enforcement to make sure that our building is safe in terms of active shooter drills and make sure we have security. And we make sure that we have people here who have license to carry.” Katz is running for a state House seat against incumbent Matt Schaefer. Over the weekend, Schaefer tweeted, “My family is praying for our fellow Americans impacted by the evil act at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. Everyone, let’s stop and pray for them.”