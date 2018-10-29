Photo by Gotham/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Priyanka Chopra was a vision in wedding white as she celebrated her bridal shower at the Tiffany’s & Co. store in New York City on Sunday.

According to People, the party was held at the store’s Blue Box Café, and the Quantico actress wore a white Marchesa gown with a feathered skirt and strapless bodice.

Priyanka posted a photo on her Instagram Story before the festivities, writing, “My girls r in town #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations.”

Chopra’s friend, Mimi Cuttrell, who styled her for the shower, also posted a photo on Instagram of Priyanka posing in front of silver balloons that spelled out “bride.”

Priyanka’s bridal shower at Tiffany’s should come as no surprise. She previously told People her love affair with the iconic brand began when she was a kid, and that she always knew her engagement ring would be Tiffany’s.

“I just knew it since I was a kid,” she said. “First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany’s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany!”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement back in August.

