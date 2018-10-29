TYLER – The Literacy Council of Tyler is excited about the results of their annual assessment by the Texas Workforce Commission they have just received. They exceeded state averages in every measurable category. The performance summary measures the success of each program by rates of student retention and student progress. They say they owe their success in large part to their volunteers and donors.

The programs evaluated in the report include: Workforce Training for ESL (English as a Second Language) Students, which is offered in partnership with the Hispanic Business Alliance. It provides entrepreneurial and business classes to Hispanics, so they can successfully and legally start their own businesses. Then there is GED (General Education Development) Prep and Workforce Training. This allows GED students to study for their GED test, while simultaneously pursuing workforce certification in Auto Tech, Welding and others. Then there is Workplace Programs, which provide instruction to current employees at the worksite, especially in learning to speak, read and write English. Finally there is College Prep and Vocational Training which provides instruction in the GED and ESL classrooms known as contextualized instruction that helps the student to successfully transition to college, vocational training and/or work.