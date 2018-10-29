TYLER – Educators with Tyler school system will soon have the chance to further their own education as part of a new joint program with the University of Texas at Tyler. The TeamONE Tyler program, which is called the Tyler ISD Leadership Pipeline Initiative, was announced on Monday. It paves the way for a select group of Tyler ISD educators to earn their master’s degree through UT Tyler online programs. The Tyler ISD will shoulder the cost of the program, at no cost to the educations enrolled in the program. They must make a 3 year commitment to ensure they remain in Tyler school system for at least that time.