Today is Tuesday October 30, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops to Border Week before Midterms

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 3:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says it is sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border. It’s an extraordinary military operation ordered up just a week before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has put a sharp focus on Central American migrants moving north in slow-moving caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the U.S. The number of troops being deployed is more than double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group. Trump is eager to keep voters focused on illegal immigration in the lead-up to the Nov. 6 vote. Any migrants who complete the long trek to the southern U.S. border already face major physical and bureaucratic hurdles to being allowed into the United States.

Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops to Border Week before Midterms

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 3:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says it is sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border. It’s an extraordinary military operation ordered up just a week before midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has put a sharp focus on Central American migrants moving north in slow-moving caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the U.S. The number of troops being deployed is more than double the 2,000 who are in Syria fighting the Islamic State group. Trump is eager to keep voters focused on illegal immigration in the lead-up to the Nov. 6 vote. Any migrants who complete the long trek to the southern U.S. border already face major physical and bureaucratic hurdles to being allowed into the United States.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement