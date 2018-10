NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final New England 25 Buffalo 6 Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 10/29/18

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 5:49 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 113 Atlanta 92

Final Portland 103 Indiana 93

Final Sacramento 123 Miami 113

Final N-Y Knicks 115 Brooklyn 96

Final Golden State 149 Chicago 124

Final Milwaukee 124 Toronto 109

Final Minnesota 124 L.A. Lakers 120

Final OT San Antonio 113 Dallas 108

Final Denver 116 New Orleans 111



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Calgary 3 Toronto 1

Final Vancouver 5 Minnesota 2 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New England 25 Buffalo 6



