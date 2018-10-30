HOUSTON (AP) — The former president of USA Gymnastics pleaded not guilty in a Texas courtroom Monday to a charge of tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. Prosecutors accuse Steve Penny of destroying or hiding documents related to Nassar’s activities at the Karolyi Ranch, the ex-national training center near Huntsville, Texas, where a number of gymnasts said Nassar abused them. Penny’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said his client participated in a decision by lawyers to transfer the documents “for safekeeping” from the ranch to USA Gymnastics headquarters in Indianapolis. But after that, Penny was “out of the document business.” After his brief court appearance in Huntsville, Penny was freed after posting a $20,000 bond.