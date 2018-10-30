TYLER — A Tyler man has been indicted after stabbing a man at a local American Legion. According to our news partner KETK, on February 4, around 11:50 p.m., Tyler officers responded to an aggravated assault call at the American Legion on North Gaston. Police found a man stabbed in the abdomen. Witnesses said Richard Lamont Evaige, 67, of Tyler, pulled a knife and stabbing the victim following an altercation. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Evaige was later found at his residence and arrested. A Smith County grand jury indicted Evaige on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.