TYLER — A Tyler teen has been indicted for impersonating a public servant. According to our news partner KETK, back in February of this year, Tyler police arrested a man who they say impersonated an officer and tried to pull a victim over at gunpoint at the intersection of Highway 64 Loop 323. The victim told police the driver had activated red and blue lights on the dash. They were able to record the suspect’s license plate as he left the area. Later, an officer located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of South Broadway and Loop 323. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered a red and blue strobe light. Khristian Welch, 18, of Tyler, admitted to pulling the victims over after he says they ran a red light. Welch was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on one count of impersonating a public servant. He released the same day on a $20,000 surety bond.