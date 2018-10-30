Today is Tuesday October 30, 2018
Ex-Girlfriend of Slain Man Arrested, Her Husband also Jailed

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 9:46 am
SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities say the ex-girlfriend of an upstate New York man fatally shot last week is in custody, while officials in Texas say her ex-police chief husband is also being held in jail. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Charlene Childers of Sunray, Texas, has been arraigned on a fugitive of justice charge. Deputies say she was being sought on a warrant for injuring a child. Childers is the ex-girlfriend of Joshua Niles, who was fatally shot Oct. 22 along with his girlfriend Amber Washburn outside the home they shared in Sodus, 25 miles east of Rochester. Texas police say Timothy Dean is being held Tuesday in a local jail on a charge of injury to a child.

