ISP is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton County. Preliminary info is three children were struck & killed at a school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25. @ISPPeru PIO Sgt. Tony Slocum is at the scene. Updated and confirmed info will be sent via news release later today.

WLS(ROCHESTER, Ind.) -- Three children were killed and another was seriously injured Tuesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle as they were about to board a school bus, police said. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in Rochester, a city near Fort Wayne, according to the Indiana State Police.

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 10:03 am

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in Rochester, a city near Fort Wayne, according to the Indiana State Police.





