Today is Tuesday October 30, 2018
Ex-Girlfriend of Slain Man Arrested, Her Husband Also Jailed

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 12:40 pm
SODUS, N.Y. (AP) – New York authorities say the ex-girlfriend of an upstate man fatally shot last week is in custody. Meanwhile, officials in Texas say her husband, a former police chief, is also jailed. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Charlene Childers of Sunray, Texas, has been arraigned on a fugitive of justice charge. Childers is the ex-girlfriend of Joshua Niles, who was fatally shot Oct. 22 along with his girlfriend Amber Washburn outside the home Niles and Washburn shared in Sodus, 25 miles east of Rochester. No one has been charged in the slayings. Texas police said Childers’ husband, Timothy Dean, was being held Tuesday in a local jail on a charge of injury to a child. The public defender representing Childers isn’t commenting. Police in Texas didn’t know if Dean has a lawyer.

