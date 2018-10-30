MARSHALL – In state district court in Marshall on Monday, Gary Lynn Gorman, 36, pleaded guilty to escaping from the Harrison County Jail. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his escape. In June Gorman was with a crew that took out trash to the jail dumpster and he didn’t return. He was spotted in the Woodlawn area of Harrison County a few days later. A DPS helicopter, with infrared radar, found him hiding in some brush and directed ground crews to his location. As he attempted to flee, he was tackled by a sheriff’s deputy who held him until other officers arrived. His mother has also been arrested. Donna Slinkard, 58, has been charged with hindering apprehension. She is said to have harbored Gorman during some of the time he had escaped. She is scheduled for jury selection on December 3rd.