Albert L. Ortega/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — William Daniels, the 91-year-old actor known for his portrayal of beloved principal Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, foiled an attempted burglary at his home this weekend.

Authorities told ABC affiliate KABC in Los Angeles that Daniels was at his San Fernando Valley home with his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, when the incident occurred Saturday evening.

The would-be intruder attempted to break in through a back door shortly before 9:30 p.m., but Daniels turned on the lights in the house, successfully scaring the suspect away.

“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” the actor’s publicist said in a statement to KABC. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Actor Will Friedle, Daniels’ co-star on Boy Meets World, tweeted Tuesday, “Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie”

In addition to his Boy Meets World role, Daniels won two Emmys for his starring role in the hit 1980’s TV medical drama St. Elsewhere. He also provided the voice of the intelligent super car KITT in TV’s Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff.

