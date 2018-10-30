ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Prince fans will soon have another reason to party like it’s 1999.

According to Deadline, Ava DuVernay is developing a documentary on the late, great musician for Netflix.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music,” DuVernay told Deadline. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

The project will indeed have the full cooperation of Prince’s estate, which is providing archival footage, recordings, and even unreleased material. What’s more, the as-yet untitled doc reportedly began production earlier this year.

Before his passing in April 2016, Prince was said to have personally reached out to DuVernay about working together.



This is the latest project for DuVernay, who’s currently working on her Central Park Five limited series for Netflix.

