BEAUMONT – The U.S. Attorney’s office is ready, should any complaints surface concerning next week’s general election. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Englade of Beaumont has been appointed to serve as the election officer for the Eastern District of Texas. The district covers 43 counties, from Texarkans to Beaumont. She will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington. Plus, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. Tyler and Lufkin are among the East Texas cities with FBI offices.