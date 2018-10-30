Today is Tuesday October 30, 2018
Clothes Found in Trash Match Description for Texas Toddler

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2018 at 4:34 pm
COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Police say children’s clothes found among some trash match the description of items believed worn by a toddler when her mother reported her missing from a Central Texas park. College Station police Lt. Craig Anderson said Tuesday that Hazana Anderson remains missing. The spokesman, who’s not related to Hazana, says police were interviewing people who know the nearly 2-year-old girl in attempts to find her. Her mother, Tiaundra Kae Christon of Bryan, was being held Tuesday on charges of abandoning/endangering a child and making a false report. Bond was $250,000. Christon reported her daughter missing Sunday morning. Anderson says children’s clothing was in a bag located Sunday afternoon in a nearby neighborhood. Anderson says Christon was arrested after telling police that she knew nothing about items in the bag.

