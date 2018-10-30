Steven Chee(LOS ANGELES) — Cate Blanchett is coming to American TV.

The Oscar-winning Australian actress is making her U.S. TV debut in a new FX limited series called Mrs. America. She’ll also be co-executive producing the project.

The nine-episode series tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Blanchett will play Phyllis Schlafly, the conservative activist and anti-feminist who led the successful charge against the ERA’s ratification.

In a statement, Blanchett says in part, “I am extremely excited about delving into the material as there couldn’t be a more appropriate time to peel back the layers of this recent period of history, which couldn’t be more relevant today.”

The series is scheduled for a 2019 debut.

