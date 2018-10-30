Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — An alleged plot to level accusations of sexual misconduct against special counsel Robert Mueller has been referred to federal investigators, a spokesman for the special counsel said Tuesday.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, a woman claims to have been offered $20,000 to make false accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller. She reportedly contacted several reporters over the past few weeks, representing that she had worked with Mueller at a law firm in the 1970s.

The woman claims the calls she received were from a man who said he represented known right-wing conspiracy peddler Jack Burkman, according to a report in The Atlantic.

“Any allegations that I have paid anyone to come forth are completely untrue,” Burkman told ABC News in an emailed statement.

Burkman has in recent days made claims on social media, without evidence, of damaging information coming soon on Mueller.

The FBI declined to comment and referred reporters back to the statement the Office of the Special Counsel.

