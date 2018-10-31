iStock/Thinkstock(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- If you love dogs, you might think about moving to Texas. Mutts Canine Cantina has posted on Instagram about a "legit" dream job: playing with puppies all day, for $100 an hour. "Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth?" the post reads. "Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location!" ABC News' Good Morning America spoke to Mutts' owner and restaurateur Kyle Noonan who said when he created his company five years ago, the goal was to open a bunch of places that each had something unique. It all started when Noonan and his business partner wondered, "Why don't we do a restaurant and bar that has dog park attached to it? Let the dogs live their best life, while their two-legged buddies enjoy a meal or glass of wine." They opened their first one in Dallas and just opened the new location in Fort Worth. The idea for the puptern role is to be a host and greet the dogs at the door. Noonan said he wants the dogs to get to know the person, so that their tail is wagging every time they see their host and friend. It's like a maitre d' but for dogs. "We'll pick one person to start and depending, we might have a couple down the road," he said. The role will run through the fall and spring and could be permanent if it catches on, which Noonan imagines it might. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Dog-friendly bar chain seeks intern to play with puppies for $100 an hour

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2018 at 6:44 am

