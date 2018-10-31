iStock/Thinkstock(ROME) -- Human remains found during construction at a Vatican property in Rome may help to unfold the mystery behind the disappearance of two teenage girls. The Vatican says workers found the remains during the renovations of its embassy to Italy. The discovery revives the cases of a Vatican employee’s daughter and another girl, both 15 years old, who vanished in 1983 without leaving a trace. They both disappeared within weeks of each other, and police say the cases might be connected. Media have tied the vanishing of the Vatican employee’s daughter, Emanuela Orlandi, to organized crime, a scandal at the Vatican bank or attempts to free the man who tried to kill Pope John Paul II in 1981. Officials are testing the remains to determine the age and gender of the person they belonged to and the time of death. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Human remains found at Vatican embassy

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2018 at 8:01 am

