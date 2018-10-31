CVS Health(WOONSOCKET, R.I.) -- CVS Pharmacy is testing out a new membership program for its customers in Boston. The pilot membership rewards program, called CarePass, offers its members several incentives, including free delivery on most medications and orders, the ability to speak to a pharmacist over the phone at anytime and a 20 percent discount on CVS Health brand products. "We are committed to designing and testing innovative programs that meet our customers' health needs whenever, wherever and however they want," CVS Pharmacy President Kevin Hourican said in a statement . "The CarePass pilot program in Boston offers our customers an additional level of benefits and services that make it easy to save time, save money and receive access to on-demand pharmacy care." The program will cost customers $5 a month for a month-to-month subscription, or $48 for an annual membership. Those interested can enroll beginning Wednesday at their local CVS Pharmacy in Boston or online at CVS.com/carepass. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

CVS rolls out pilot membership program in Boston

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2018 at 8:38 am

