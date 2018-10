UPSHUR COUNTY — A Gilmer ISD bus headed home from a volleyball game in Emory Tuesday night was involved in an accident. According to the DPS report, a car headed west on State Highway 154 crossed the center line and struck the bus on the left front side. The driver did not stop. 15 students were on the bus. No injuries were reported. The bus driver was unable to provide and details regarding the vehicle that hit the bus. Officials are searching for that hit and run driver.