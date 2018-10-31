Omar Shagaleh/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(INSTANBUL) -- A Turkish prosecutor publicly confirmed Wednesday for the first time that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he stepped into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and his body was dismembered. A statement from the Turkish prosecutor said Khashoggi's killing this month was premeditated. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2018 at 9:39 am

