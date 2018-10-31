(L-R) Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, James Gunn, Michael Rooker/Marvel Studios(GARDEN GROVE, CA) — Guardians of the Galaxy fans are still trying to get James Gunn rehired, months after he was fired from the third movie in the franchise when old, insensitive tweets of his resurfaced.

On Monday, a crowdfunded digital billboard appeared in Garden Grove, California several miles from Disneyland, reading, “Save the Galaxy: James Gunn for Vol. 3.” It also included a link to RehireJamesGunn.com.

The billboard, which was paid for by money raised on GoFundMe page, will be up through Nov. 25. The goal of the campaign is to raise enough money for “one billboard near each [Disney] park for at least one month, preferably during the holidays to maximize exposure.”

Giuseppe Cincinnato, one of the organizers of the billboard campaign, tells The Hollywood Reporter, “We really love Gunn as both a creator and the man we’ve seen him mature into. Even if this wasn’t going to cause Disney to see their mistake, we could at least show James Gunn how much support he has in his corner of the galaxy.”

So far, Disney’s decision has remained final. And while at last word production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains suspended while the search for a new director continues, news surfaced early in October than Gunn had been hired to write, and possibly direct, the sequel to Warner Bros. and DC’s Suicide Squad.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.