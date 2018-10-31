Police make arrest in murder of 70-year-old woman whose throat was slashed

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a 70-year-old woman living in Manhattan's upper west side.



Anya Johnston, 24, was charged with murder and burglary in the death of Susan Trott, police said.



During a burglary of Trott's apartment, there was a confrontation leading to the victim's death, according to the NYPD.



On Wednesday, police said they were waiting to question another woman who lived in Trott's building. But detectives were unable to question that woman because she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



