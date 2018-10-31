GILMER – A Longview man, identified as a steak thief, is heading to prison. Mario Lacrae Rogers, 50, has been sentenced to 9 years in prison as a repeat offender and enhanced punishment because of prior state jail crimes. Investigators say Rogers has gone to Brookshire stores and placed meat and steaks in his pants and grabbed beer and fled the stores. He has done this before in several area counties. The prison sentence was for a January incident, following his last release from state jail. He is said to have gone in the Brookshire’s store in Gilmer and left with 7 ribeye steaks in his pants. Gilmer police stopped him as he was leaving the store’s parking lot.