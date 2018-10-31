AUSTIN – The Governor has named a Wood County woman to a state committee. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Carol Hollen of Mineola to the Texas Poet Laureate, State Musician and State Artists Committee. Her term will expire October 1st of next year. The committee selects the state poet laureate, the state musician, the state artist representing 2-dimensional media and the state artist representing 3-dimensional media. The candidates are submitted by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Hollen is a retired human resources consultant and business development executive, and carries the designation of Licensed Professional Counselor.