TYLER – Tyler police have identified a man who is accused of robbing a man of his lottery tickets. He is Thomas Mark Painter, 32, of Tyler. Painter, who is is known to stay in north Tyler hotels, is driving 2008 Chevy Impala with Texas license plate KYG-7880. The robbery occurred shortly after 10:30 Tuesday morning at the Fuel Plus Gas station on East Gentry Parkway. Painter is said to be the suspect who came up behind a man who had just purchased $40 worth of scratch off tickets. He approached the man from behind, hit him in the head with his fist, grabbed the lottery tickets, and then fled. He remains at large.