TYLER – As we close the weather books on the month of October, the month was slightly warmer and very much wetter than normal. The thirty-day outlook for October 2018, issued on September 20, had called for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. It was not changed with the September 30 revision. In fact, the month was the third wettest October on record, replacing October 2015 when 11.89 inches fell. The wettest October on record was 1985 when 14.82 inches fell. Compared with October 2017, the month was 0.9 degrees cooler and 10.12 inches wetter. The year-to-date rainfall was 0.39 inch greater in 2017 than in 2018.

The highest temperature for the month was 90 on October 4th. The lowest temperature for the month was 46, which was recorded on October 15th and the 22nd. The total precipitation for the month was 12.19 inches. This is 7.28 inches wetter than normal. The greatest precipitation in a 24 hour period was 2.64 inches on October the 13th.