Scoreboard roundup — 10/31/18

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2018 at 5:34 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn 120, Detroit 119

Minnesota 128, Utah 125

Denver 108, Chicago 107

Indiana 107, N.Y. Knicks 101

Golden State 131, New Orleans 121

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 90

L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 113 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City 3, Philadelphia 1

