Tim Boxer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been hit with yet another accusation of sexual misconduct, this one alleging he assaulted a 16-year-old model.

An amended class action suit filed in federal court on Wednesday and obtained by Deadline, alleges Weinstein “tried to rape a 16-year-old virgin model in 2002 and continued harassing her for many years afterward in both New York and Los Angeles.”

Weinstein allegedly “lured” the Poland-born teen “to his apartment and sexually assaulted her, and he continued to emotionally abuse and sexually harass her for nearly a decade thereafter,” according to the court documents

The suit claims Weinstein told the accuser — identified as “Jane Doe” — that he would “help her secure an ensemble role in a movie, but he never did despite years of acting as the gatekeeper for and barrier to the industry because she would not give in to his sexual demands.”

In a statement obtained by ABC News, Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, calls the claim “preposterous,” adding, “eventually, just as others have been exposed to be liars, this uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will be shown to be patently false.”

The amended complaint arises out of an action initially filed by Melissa Thompson, Larissa Gomes and Caitlin Dulan late last year, claiming RICO Act violations, according to Deadline. This summer, a federal judge combined that case with another civil action against Weinstein from Louisette Geiss, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Thomas, Katherine Kendall, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannette Klatt.

The latest allegation comes jafter Weinstein scored an apparent victory a few weeks ago when the Manhattan District Attorney’s office dropped one of the charges against him involving Lucia Evans, the actress who accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex in 2004.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.