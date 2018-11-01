Today is Thursday November 01, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekly jobless claims drop to 214K ahead of October jobs report

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2018 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- Jobless claims took a slight dip last week, decreasing by 2,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Oct. 27, the number of people filing for benefits dropped from a revised level of 216,000 the previous week to 214,000.

The four-week average, meanwhile, increased by 1,750 to 213,750 from the previous week’s revised average of 212,000.

Americans will get a better picture of how the jobs market fared in October when the Labor Department releases its monthly employment report Friday morning.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Weekly jobless claims drop to 214K ahead of October jobs report

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2018 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- Jobless claims took a slight dip last week, decreasing by 2,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Oct. 27, the number of people filing for benefits dropped from a revised level of 216,000 the previous week to 214,000.

The four-week average, meanwhile, increased by 1,750 to 213,750 from the previous week’s revised average of 212,000.

Americans will get a better picture of how the jobs market fared in October when the Labor Department releases its monthly employment report Friday morning.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement