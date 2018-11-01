Starbucks Corporation(SEATTLE) — Now that Halloween is behind us, Starbucks is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced on Thursday that, beginning Friday, its stores in the U.S. and Canada will begin carrying six seasonal flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte. All six flavors will be available as iced, hot or Frappuccino blended beverages.

The seasonal beverages will be served in Starbucks’ holiday cups, which include four different designs this year.

The coffee chain is also introducing a limited-edition reusable red cup. Customers who order a holiday beverage on Friday will be given the reusable cup, free of charge, while supplies last. Those customers can then bring their cup to participating Starbucks stores between Nov. 3 and Jan. 7 to receive $0.50 off grande-sized holiday drinks.

Along with the seasonal beverages, Starbucks customers will also have new holiday foods to choose from, including a Chocolate Swirl Brioche, Pistachio Honey Croissant, and Sugarplum Cheese Danish. These new menu items will join past holiday treats like the Gingerbread Loaf, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Holiday Turkey Panini.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.