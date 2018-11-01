GLADEWATER — Two Gladewater ISD staff members have been fired after a 4-year-old student was left on a bus for 7 hours last week, Superintendent Sedric Clark said Tuesday. According to the Longview News Journal and our news partner KETK, a pair of employees, the driver and bus monitor, failed to follow “the practices in place” on October 22, resulting in the Head Start student’s neglect, Clark said. He added, the most important thing, he said, is that the student “is fine.” Clark said the district, along with Head Start administrators at the Region 7 Education Service Center, are investigating. Child Protective Services and Gladewater police also are investigating.