HOUSTON (AP) – About 500 trees will be given away Saturday in Houston as part of recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey. The Texas A&M Forest Service on Thursday announced plans to host the event associated with the NASCAR Green Race for Trees Campaign. It’s also a project of the Arbor Day Foundation, the Harris County Master Gardener Association and Texas A&M AgriLife. The free trees for Houston residents will replace those damaged and destroyed by Harvey. The giveaway is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hermann Park. Organizers didn’t immediately provide specifics about the trees for the event also sponsored by Hotels for Hope and Safety-Kleen.