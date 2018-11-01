Today is Thursday November 01, 2018
Power Still Out in a Portion of Rusk County

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2018 at 12:51 pm
HENDERSON – All of the power may not be restored in Rusk County until Friday morning. As many as 5,500 power outages were reported in the county. They were caused by the heavy thunderstorms that moved through the area on Wednesday. Rusk County Electric Cooperative said in a posting on Facebook, because of the storms packing winds up to 60mph, there was damage throughout their system, with southern Rusk County getting hit the hardest. They had crews out all night Wednesday clearing trees off the lines and restringing cable. Once the main lines have been restored, they will focus on the single outages.

