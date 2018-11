LONGVIEW – A traffic stop in Longview has led to drug charges against a driver. The Longview News Journal reports Chad Reimon Howard, 36, of Longview, was stopped for running a stop sign and failing to signal a lane change at Marshall Avenue at Teague Street. In his vehicle, officers found cocaine, Xanax, Ecstasy, marijuana and and nearly $2,000. He is facing 3 charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is currently free on bonds totaling $104,500.