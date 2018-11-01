Today is Thursday November 01, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sentencing in a Sexual Assault Case

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2018 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON – A man recently arrested on numerous charges in Rusk County will be spending a long time in prison. In state district court in Henderson on Thursday, James Paul Calvert, 47, was sentenced to life in prison. Calvert, who had evaded law officers for nearly a week, was arrested around 9:00 Sunday evening. He had been wanted for sexual assault of a child. On Facebook, District attorney Michael Jimerson said his office was grateful to the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending Calvert so he could be sentenced to life in state prison.

Sentencing in a Sexual Assault Case

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2018 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON – A man recently arrested on numerous charges in Rusk County will be spending a long time in prison. In state district court in Henderson on Thursday, James Paul Calvert, 47, was sentenced to life in prison. Calvert, who had evaded law officers for nearly a week, was arrested around 9:00 Sunday evening. He had been wanted for sexual assault of a child. On Facebook, District attorney Michael Jimerson said his office was grateful to the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending Calvert so he could be sentenced to life in state prison.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement