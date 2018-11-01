HENDERSON – A man recently arrested on numerous charges in Rusk County will be spending a long time in prison. In state district court in Henderson on Thursday, James Paul Calvert, 47, was sentenced to life in prison. Calvert, who had evaded law officers for nearly a week, was arrested around 9:00 Sunday evening. He had been wanted for sexual assault of a child. On Facebook, District attorney Michael Jimerson said his office was grateful to the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending Calvert so he could be sentenced to life in state prison.