TYLER – No sooner had a Tyler robbery suspect been identified, he was arrested. On Wednesday it was announced that Thomas Mark Painter, 32, of Tyler was the suspect in the Tuesday morning robbery at the Fuel Plus Gas station on East Gentry Parkway. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Painter around 11:00 Thursday morning. It’s believed Painter is the person who came up behind a man who had just purchased $40 worth of scratch off tickets. He approached the man from behind, hit him in the head with his fist, grabbed the lottery tickets, and then fled. He’s now in the Smith County Jail under bonds totaling $55,000.