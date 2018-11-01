Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever wondered what Will Smith would look like as a pigeon — and who hasn’t? — check out the new teaser-trailer for the animated comedy Spies in Disguise.

Smith provides the voice for super-spy Lance Sterling, who’s turned into a pigeon by geeky scientist Walter Beckett, voiced by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, while testing — you guessed it — a machine that disguises people. But apparently, Beckett can’t turn Sterling back into his usual suave self, meaning they’ve got to work together as human scientist and pigeon spy to save the world.

Spies in Disguise also stars the voices of Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. Look for it September of 2019.

