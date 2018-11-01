TYLER – A memorial service has been scheduled for David Irwin, of Lindale. The managing partner for Tyler Ford died at his home Wednesday morning. He was 52. According to the Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale, a memorial service for Irwin will be held Saturday morning at 10:00 at Tyler’s Grace Community Church. Along with his business, Irwin was known for many years as a supporter of local nonprofits. Perhaps his highest-profile community endeavor was providing a vehicle for the yearly raffle held by the East Texas Crisis Center during its East Texas Auto and Cycle Show.